Red Dead Redemption Remaster Reportedly Being Considered After Upcoming Rockstar Games Launch

Rockstar Games’ last big video game release was Red Dead Redemption 2. The latest installment was actually a prequel to the events from Red Dead Redemption. That alone could lead players in picking up that last video game installment. But what better way to get more players back into the narrative of Red Dead Redemption than by offering a remastered edition? Well, it looks like Kotaku has a source claiming a remastered edition is being considered.

Red Dead Redemption launched back in 2010, so it could use a good fresh coat of paint. As mentioned, Kotaku has sources close to Rockstar Games that have alerted them of three games being remastered. Kotaku’s sources claimed that Rockstar Games Dundee is remastering Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. According to the report, the game collection will come out in October or November of this year. If these games are actually in development for this year then we should hear something soon.

However, it was also noted that Rockstar Games is considering remastering Red Dead Redemption and launching it into the marketplace. All Rockstar Games needs to see is enough sales to warrant the time and effort to make this happen. That would make sense, as it would be hard to justify another remastered edition. Still, with the franchise having such a massive fan base its likely going to do well in the market.

For now, we don’t know if these remastered editions are actually being developed or even considered. While Kotaku may have sources close to Rockstar Games, it has yet to make any official announcements. Until then, all we know is that the studio is working on a port for Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for the latest-generation console platforms.

