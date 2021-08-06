South Park Game Allegedly In The Works From the Series Creators

The creators of the South Park series are apparently interested in making another game adaptation of their universe. We don’t know yet what it’ll involve, or who’s developing/publishing it, but they’ve announced at least that they have an interest in making a new South Park video game as part of a plan to invest in more creative endeavors.

The news is mentioned in a Bloomberg article about how Parker and Stone just signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS to make more South Park material, including movies for the nascent Paramount+ streaming service. Fairly far down in the article, you can find this: “In addition to the movies for Paramount+, Parker and Stone are going to use that money to invest in a wide range of creative endeavors, including a documentary series, a weed company and a 3D video game that is set in the world of ‘South Park.’”

Setting aside the weed company (I really hope that’s South Park-branded, too), this would be the third game in the South Park universe made in recent years, with the previous games in the series being 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth, and 2017’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole, developed by Obsidian and Ubisoft, respectively. While we don’t yet know which company will be developing the game, since Parker and Stone are starting a new company to bankroll their new ventures, presumably they’ll also publish the title.

The only difference between this upcoming game and the previous ones set in that universe, at least from this one-sentence description we have so far, is that the game would be 3D. Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole were both 2D RPGs, similar in art style to the show. It’d be interesting to see South Park translated into 3D form if that ends up being the way the creators go.

Source