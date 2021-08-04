Back 4 Blood Beta Can Be Downloaded Through Digital Storefront

One of the more anticipated video game titles still slated to release this year is Back 4 Blood. This video game had received an alpha build for players to try out in the past. But now, all eyes are on the upcoming beta. Those of you who pre-ordered a copy of this game could get into the early access beta first starting tomorrow, August 5, 2021. However, if you had pre-ordered the game through the PlayStation digital storefront, you might be wondering where your beta code is.

Fans have been waiting patiently on the beta codes to arrive. But it’s not something you’ll see show up in your inbox. Instead, it looks like those of you who pre-ordered the game will actually be able to download a copy of the beta through the digital store. This was confirmed by a user on Reddit who shared his support chat with PlayStation. The PlayStation Support staff was able to verify that the delivery method for early access will show up through the Back 4 Blood PlayStation digital storefront page.

Players can download the beta right now and have it ready to go when it opens up tomorrow. Now this early access beta is only for those who have pre-ordered a copy of the game. However, if you didn’t pre-order a copy of Back 4 Blood, then you’re still in luck. Development studio Turtle Rock Studios also provides players an open beta that kicks off from August 12 to August 16. That means everyone will get a chance to play this game before its upcoming release.

In fact, IGN offered a sneak peek at the upcoming beta. You can check out that video game footage right here. Players can expect to battle through some hordes of zombies with up to three friends. Likewise, we know that players will also get a small taste of the deck-building system implemented in the game. With the deck system, players can get an opportunity to select a randomly buff card to add to their character. However, you’ll also find the enemy horde will also receive their own buff cards. Back 4 Blood is currently slated to release on October 12, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

