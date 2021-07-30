Animal Crossing: New Horizons Datamine Could Indicate The Return Of Brewster

The Animal Crossing community is massive, and over the years, we’ve seen plenty of fan favorites come up. One of those fan-favorite characters is Brewster. Unfortunately, you won’t find this character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which fans were vocal about. So it might not be a character you can visit today with, but that could change in the future. A new datamine has suggested a big update is coming, bringing Brewster into the latest Animal Crossing installment.

Brewster makes his first appearance in the Animal Crossing franchise with Animal Crossing: Wild World. That particular game came out back in 2005 for the Nintendo DS, so the character has been around for a good long while. Usually, players would find this character in The Roost Cafe where players would typically attend this cafe through the Museum. Again you won’t find the restaurant or Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but we know that more updates will come out for this game.

While the datamine has some new lines of code that reference a museum-built cafe along with a new entrance to the museum, we haven’t received any confirmation. Fortunately, we know more updates are coming, as indicated by Nintendo of America. The latest update has arrived for Animal Crossing: New Horizons yesterday. You can expect more free content as the developers are currently crafting up future updates.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

Perhaps we’ll find Brewster and his cafe showing up next. Fortunately, all these updates are free, so content should hopefully keep players logging into their island daily. Unfortunately, all we can do is wait and see what updates come up next for the game. For more information on the game itself you can watch our Before You Buy episode coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the video embedded above.

