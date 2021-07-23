Here’s Every Weapon Confirmed In Far Cry 6 So Far

The Far Cry franchise is a massive one, and we’re getting ready to dive into the next installment later this year. Far Cry 6 is coming out in October. Over the past year, we’ve seen a variety of trailers and screenshots to highlight the gameplay. In addition, we got a look into the revolution that will be taking place during the game when it launches. Still, more importantly, players can expect a massive collection of weapons featured in the game.

Far Cry 6 will take place in 2021, where we get to step into the role of a resistance fighter named Dani Rojas. The fictional Caribbean island of Yara is bountiful with resources. The leader of Yara, El Presidente Anton Castillo, sees nothing but a strong and unified country. Still, the resistance is booming, and it’s Yara’s citizens that’s looking to end the dictator’s reign.

To get towards that peaceful state, you can expect that plenty of firepower is needed. So far, the promotional content for this game has highlighted a plethora of weapons scattered throughout the island of Yara. You can check out the entire list confirmed of weapons right here. This list is just what has been showcased so far, and we’re bound to find even more weapons added into the mix when the game launches later this year.

Among the list of weapons, you’ll find an assortment of handguns, submachine guns, shotguns, rifles, machine guns, explosives, to even some big heavy-duty launchers. We’re sure that this will be quite the action-packed game when Far Cry 6 hits the marketplace on October 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms.

