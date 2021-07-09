Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 Set for December 17 Release

Netflix wrapped up the first stream of today’s WitcherCon festivities with the one piece of news everyone really wanted: The release date of the next season of The Witcher series. We’re getting more of Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennifer, and Freya Allen as Ciri on December 17.

We got a trailer for Season 2 that showed Geralt and Ciri traveling together and apparently wintering in Kaer Morhen, the ancestral home of Geralt’s Witcher brethren. We see some of the sorceresses, including a careworn Yennifer, recovering from the battle of Sodden Hill. Netflix also revealed the titles of seven of the eight episodes, with the last one most likely being a spoiler. They are “A Grain of Truth,” “Kaer Morhen,” “What is Lost,” “Redanian Intelligence,” “Turn Your Back,” “Dear Friend,” and “Voleth Meir.” Netflix has also released some stills of characters who weren’t in very much of the trailer, including fellow Witcher Lambert and Jaskier the bard.

This isn’t the only new Witcher content we’re getting from Netflix, either. We’re getting an animated prequel film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which Netflix just revealed will premiere on August 23. We’re also getting a live-action prequel called The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Sophie Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence O’Fuarain, though no release date on that has yet been revealed.

The Witcher’s runaway success has probably, in some part, contributed to the influx of video game adaptations. Sure, the show is inspired by the books, not the games, but there are very obvious influences from the games (Henry Cavill’s Geralt voice is a dupe of Doug Cockle’s, for example). The show has also boosted the game’s profile considerably. But it’s not a surprise that in a post-Witcher world we’re getting multiple Resident Evil shows, one of which is coming to Netflix soon.