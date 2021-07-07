King of Fighters XV Confirmed for Multiple Consoles, Including Xbox Series X/S

Credit: SNK Global

SNK has today announced that the upcoming King of Fighters 15 is coming to multiple consoles and PC — meaning we’re getting a King of Fighters game on an Xbox console for the first time in 10 years. The announcement reads the game is coming to “PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store” sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

Last we heard of KOFXV, it was being delayed to the first half of 2022. SNK still hasn’t set a solid release date for the game. Reportedly the reason that the game was delayed was the same reason that several other games have been delayed in the last year-and-a-half: The Pandemic. Now we know the game will be released for most consoles, though at the moment they have not confirmed whether the game will include crossplay.

You might notice that two consoles are not on that list: the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. The Switch might have been left off for its comparative lack of power (especially now that we know the alleged Switch Pro does not provide much of a power boost). The Xbox One’s exclusion is less clear — perhaps crossplay is coming and the company doesn’t necessarily want to support it across so many systems? I certainly don’t know — but wild speculation is fun.

Again, this is the first time a KOF game will be released on an Xbox console since KOF XIII was ported to the Xbox 360 back in the day. Granted, there’s only been one King of Fighters game released since then — KOF XIV, as the name would suggest — but still, that’s a long time for Xbox gamers not to be part of the party. In other news, we’re allegedly getting a trailer for the game sometime this week.

Source: SNK Global/Twitter