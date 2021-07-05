Supermassive Games Trademarks The Devil In Me

When it comes to Supermassive Games, they found some real traction when it comes to horror games. After their success with Until Dawn, the studio eventually kept up with the same overall gameplay style but with new storylines. It’s proven to be a hit and now we’re getting smaller video game releases under an anthology-style franchise. Today, we’re finding out that the next installment to this game franchise may have a title.

If you didn’t play Until Dawn, it was a horror title that was mainly centered around the player’s set of choices. Depending on your actions and how quick you were to react would result in how the narrative came to an end. This included the people that you were controlling as you might have found some character bit the dust early into the game whereas better choices or reaction times would have seen them to the end. While Until Dawn was a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Supermassive Games The Dark Pictures Anthology is a multiplatform release.

There are two games readily available in this collection that again have similar gameplay mechanics, but they differ in terms of their narrative and characters featured. Later this year we are going to receive their third installment to this franchise, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes which is slated to launch on October 22, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. With that said, there is another installment in the works which we may have the title for.

A new trademark was discovered from the studio which is The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me. This is only a trademark so don’t expect any details about the game. We might get a bit of a tease or some kind of clue regarding this upcoming installment after the end of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, but that’s just speculative on our part. For now, all we can do is wait for official announcements to come out.

Source: MP1ST, Trademark