NetherRealm Declares No More Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Is Coming

NetherRealm Studios today announced that it’s officially done working on Mortal Kombat 11. It says that the game will no longer receive any DLC, and instead, the company is going to be moving on to a new project. Some fans are not pleased that some fan-favorite fighters aren’t going to join the roster, but others are curious to know what the next game from NetherRealm could be.

NetherRealm announced this on the Mortal Kombat Twitter account. MK11 was originally released on April 23, 2019, and the game saw sporadic additions made over the course of its two-year lifespan. The release schedule for the Kombat Packs was often confusing — it took over a year for the full Kombat Pack 1 to be released after the game’s launch. The game later received its Aftermath story expansion and Kombat Pack 2, which added just three characters compared with Kombat Pack 2. In total, the game had a roster of 37 playable fighters.

This might come as a bit of a disappointment to users who were hoping for more characters — sorry, kharacters — to be added to the game. Sektor and Cyrax are probably the most recognizable characters in the game that are featured in major battles but aren’t playable. There was also a rumor that Ash Williams from The Evil Dead was due to be another Kombat Pack kharacter alongside Sindel, but if that was true he never materialized.

As for what NetherRealm will be working on next, we’re not sure. Interestingly, the two most likely candidates for the next game are from longtime rival companies. NetherRealm has previously created the Injustice games, fighting games starring DC Comics characters. But another rumor has it that the developer is also working on a Marvel Comics fighting game. The likelihood of the latter is probably not high, considering Capcom is already making the Marvel vs Capcom titles.