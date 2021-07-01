Are We Getting A Dead Space Remake?

Capcom did something that should hopefully catch on with a lot of franchises out there. With Resident Evil, the franchise is already beloved and has a strong fan base. However, it’s a long-running video game series that’s decades-old which means that you might not have the ability or even desire to go back and play those earlier installments. That can be said for a lot of video games out there whether it’s limitations on getting hardware to run the games to even finding a copy available that’s not either skyrocketed in terms of price or just difficult to wrap your mind around the older style of mechanics.

That’s when Capcom opted to offer remakes for Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. These games were incredibly popular as they brought out stunning new visuals, updated mechanics and for the most part, kept the storyline original. It was appealing to both veteran players along with newcomers so seeing this success could sway other companies to start digging up their old franchises for a remake of their own. It looks like EA might be giving this a shot themselves with Dead Space, a horror franchise that’s also incredibly beloved by fans but has been dormant for several years.

New reports and rumors are going out that this is a remake being handled by EA’s Motive Studios, the folks behind the recent Star Wars: Squadrons video game. If this is the case, then much like how we have seen with Resident Evil, there’s already a solid video game experience with the original installment so the groundwork should be easy to adapt for a modern remake. This would simply mean some visual upgrades and potentially some tweaking to the gameplay mechanics, but of course, there’s no official word on a remake for Dead Space right now.

Still, this idea of a remake has already sparked plenty of player’s attention around the world. If this proves to be real, then there are likely more studios to follow the trend and offer some remakes of their iconic franchises that’s done well in the past. Since EA Play Live will be taking place later this month, you might want to keep tabs on the event for a potential Dead Space Remake announcement.

