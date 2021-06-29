Remedy is Working On a Control Multiplayer Game with 505 Games

Remedy Games, the developers of Control, Quantum Break, and Alan Wake, have announced that they’re partnering with 505 Games to release a multiplayer-focused spin-off of Control. This game would be a 4-player PvE co-op title, and it’d be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The two studios are also allegedly collaborating on a sequel to Control, though it’s still in the planning stages.

The announcement reads that the spin-off, code-named Condor, will be set in the same universe as Control, and will tell the story of characters that aren’t Control protagonist Jesse Faden. In response to implied criticism of a single-player game getting an unexpected multiplayer spin-off, Control game director Mikael Kasurinen said in an announcement: “We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer. But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell.”

In addition to Condor, Remedy and 505 are apparently going to collaborate on a new Control game, possibly a sequel. The Remedy press release reads: “505 Games and Remedy Entertainment have outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game, to be agreed in more detail in the future.” Kasurinen adds that both games are years away from release.

Remedy has previously announced a partnership with Epic Games, and it says it’ll be making two games as part of this partnership: “The first project is Remedy’s most ambitious one yet, an AAA multi-platform game already in pre-production. The second is a new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise. Both games are being developed on Remedy’s proprietary, state-of-the-art Northlight game engine and tools.” There’s no proof these are the same two games, of course — and an Alan Wake remaster is allegedly also in the works with Epic.

Source: Remedy Games