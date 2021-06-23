Final Fantasy 7 Co-Director Talks Remake Sequels Being Different

The Final Fantasy franchise is such a beloved IP that decades after it was first developed, the franchise continues to thrive. We have new mainline installments and countless spin-offs to play right now. Over the years, players have loved some installments more than others, but one of the key installments to have blown the franchise up in a bigger hit was the iconic PlayStation release of Final Fantasy VII.

This installment was such a beloved hit worldwide for its storyline and characters. For some players, this was their first real step into the world of RPGs. However, going back to play that game today is a bit rough. As a result, we’ve seen fans plead to Square Enix in hopes of the company going back and offering a remake. It took years of fans requesting a remake but we eventually received the Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4.

However, this is not the full game. To bring out Final Fantasy VII Remake with modern touches, the developers were forced into cutting the game into pieces leaving players with episodic-style launches although at the moment we only have the first main part of the game with no word on when the second part will come out. We’re not even sure just how many parts this game will take before we get the full storyline. With that said, during an interview on the official Square Enix website, co-director Motomu Toriyama talks about potential differences in the sequels.

“Given how famous the crossdressing was in the original Final Fantasy VII, we were aware that people would have high expectations for the remake. We knew we had to do it in a way that both lived up to those expectations, but considered modern sensibilities.”

Motomu Toriyama pointed towards the Honeybee Inn scene of the game which has players taking Cloud and crossdressing to perform a rhythm game. The director noted just how important that scene was because of its popularity from the original release. However, they had to make some slight changes to the scene so that not only appeals to veteran fans but also considerate standards today. This is something we’ll see in the sequels although there are no details as to what might be changing up. Regardless, it looks like the developers are being incredibly careful when developing the game so it’s well regarded with fans and newcomers alike.

Source: GameSpot, Square Enix