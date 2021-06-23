Limbo, Gang Beasts, and Worms Rumble Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Source: Xbox

Xbox has announced which games will be added to the Game Pass line-up in late June and early July, and the line-up is a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles. We’re getting nine new games on Game Pass — eight for PC, six for console, and six for cloud (Android in other words). They’re all being released between today and July 1.

There are several single-player games in this new batch of games. Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts joins other games in the series (Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie). Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered also joins several other Need for Speed titles. A preview of Prodeus, a retro shooter, is coming to Game Pass as well. Other single-player games include Limbo, one of the most beloved indie titles of all time; Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, a strategy title; and Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, an adventure RPG starring tiny insects.

There are also several multiplayer titles that are coming to Game Pass in the new update. One of these is Worms Rumble, the latest entry in the Worms series, which has 32-player arena combat. It’s also the only one of the games that are available today. Another is Gang Beasts, the famous silly party game in which you and several friends can beat each other in the form of strange jelly creatures. Iron Harvest, a dieselpunk strategy title, is another game with multiplayer, as well as single-player and co-op campaigns.

In exchange for getting these new games, almost as many are leaving Game Pass. According to the Xbox Wire announcement, 8 games in total will be leaving the platform on June 30. These are Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Mistover, Monster Hunter World, Out of the Park Baseball 21, Outer Wilds, Soulcalibur VI, The Messenger. Eight new games are also getting touch controls.

Source: Xbox Wire