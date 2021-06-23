Microsoft Reveals New Monitors Designed to Be Used With Xbox Series X/S

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft today revealed in a news post a series of monitors that are “Designed for Xbox.” As the company continues to tout the graphical hardware of the Xbox Series X/S, it’s probably wise to ensure users have a monitor that can handle it. These monitors are made by partner companies but are listed as “Designed for Xbox,” just to make sure potential consumers get the message.

Xbox describes the new monitor’s capabilities: “Soon, players will see the new “Gaming Features for Xbox” badge appear on select monitors on the market, so you can be confident your new display can support the full speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S…From Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to HDR, these monitors will harness the power of cutting-edge HDMI 2.1 technology to deliver an immersive, high fidelity experience unlike anything seen before.”

The monitors themselves boast several features that would make them appealing to gamers. The Asus Strix Xbox Edition Monitor comes with an “Xbox mode,” which has the “best color, contrast, and hue settings when paired with Xbox Series X|S.” The Philips Momentum has a “dedicated Xbox picture mode” and the Acer Gaming Monitor has “Acer VisionCare 3.0,” designed to reduce strain on our eyes during those binge gaming sessions, one assumes. All three have AMD FreeSync Premium Pro so they can run at 120hz in 4K

In addition to the monitors, Microsoft is also making sure users can get a good HDMI cable for their TV. Basically, if you have an Xbox Series X/S, the company wants to make sure it looks as pretty as possible while playing it. HDMI 2.1 monitors don’t come cheap, however, so these aren’t cheap options. The prices range from $950 (Acer) to $1600 (Philips). Still, these are only the first monitors to be “Designed for Xbox,” so it’s possible we’ll see other options in the future.

Source: Xbox Wire