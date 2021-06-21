Nintendo Exec Doug Bowser Downplays Switch Pro Rumors

Well, the rumors that the supposed Nintendo Switch Pro was going to be revealed before the Nintendo E3 event turned out to be a bust. Hope springs eternal that this rumored console is going to be shown at some point, but those hopes may have to be tempered somewhat as Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser is rather vague about the possibility of new hardware.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Bowser was asked about the Switch Pro’s existence. He responded: “We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake… It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at.”

It’s not really an official yes or no either way. There’s a chance Bowser’s just playing it cool, not wanting to give anything away before the official reveal, but I don’t know. Given that all the actual evidence of the Switch Pro’s existence and all the assurances that it’s going to be revealed any day now have so far come to naught, it really feels more like he’s dismissing the immediate possibility of a Switch update.

We knew ahead of time that the Nintendo E3 event was going to be software-only, and unless you count the Zelda Game and Watch, that was true. Nintendo is not the type to be rushed, obviously. So assuming the Switch Pro is still a real thing that will be revealed by Nintendo at some point, I think we can take from Bowser’s response that it won’t be for a while yet.

Source: Washington Post