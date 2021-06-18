Castlevania Advance Collection Appears on Ratings Board

There’s a chance we might be getting a new collection of Castlevania games if the Australian ratings board is any indication. Something called “Castlevania Advance Collection” has appeared on the board, and assuming it’s real and that it ever gets released, we could get another chance to play some slightly more obscure games in the series. We’ll know more if the game is ever released, which hopefully it will be.

The name “Advance Collection” would seem to imply that the game is a compilation of the games that were released on the Game Boy Advance. Three games in the series were released on that platform: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. Again, there’s no way to know for sure that these will be the games in the Advance Collection, or that the Advance Collection is available at all, but it’s the logical conclusion.

Assuming this rating is accurate, however, we can’t glean very much from it. The release is “multiplatform,” which could honestly mean anything. I could mean the game is coming to consoles, or it could mean it’s coming to mobile devices. The games are apparently very difficult to find, as Gamesradar reports physical copies go on eBay for high prices. Since there’s no other way to play these games, that means they would be prime candidates for a remastered rerelease.

Castlevania is still a hot IP, despite its age, and I’m honestly surprised that no new games have been made to capitalize on the success of the animated Netflix show. The last game in the series was Lords of Shadow 2, which is separate from the main continuity. We know that the Netflix show is getting a spin-off set during the French Revolution. It’ll star Maria Renard and Richter Belmont, neither of whom are in the aforementioned Advance games.

