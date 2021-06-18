Playground Games Designer Says More Players Return To Past Games Thanks To Xbox Game Pass

When it comes to the state of video games right now, Microsoft is doing something really interesting. It was unveiled long before the latest platforms hit the marketplace, but Microsoft gave players a service called Xbox Game Pass. This was a service that would grant players access to all of their exclusive video games for a monthly fee. Of course, at the time the Microsoft Xbox brand wasn’t doing as well in quite a few player’s eyes as its competitor, Sony. Now things have changed up and more players are actively pursuing Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass has become more enticing for players now that Microsoft had acquired so many more development studios. This company had expanded its first-party studios with the likes of Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, MachineGames, Arkane Studios, and Bethesda, just to name a few. As a result, going forward Xbox Game Pass should be quite full of exclusive titles and games that players will continue to come back to long after they completed them. That is at least what Mike Brown thinks who is the principal game designer for Playground Games.

Recently, Mike Brown was interviewed by Eurogamer where the topic of Xbox Game Pass came up. Mike made note that they have seen players return to games months after completing a game because it’s on Xbox Game Pass. That’s one of the reasons Forza Horizon 4 had a steady player base. Still, if this proves to be the case, then there are bound to be plenty of games that continue to find engagement with fans simply because it’s through this Microsoft exclusive service.

Of course, things might get even more interesting in the future for Xbox Game Pass. We have the likes of xCloud coming into play. This is a feature that allows players to stream the games from Xbox Game Pass on their web browsers and smartphones. Of course, outside of smartphones, this is a closed beta feature and one that we’re still waiting to open up for more players. However, if this cloud gaming feature takes off then Xbox Game Pass could come to a variety of more devices and be even more accessible to players. After all, it was confirmed that cloud gaming would allow Xbox One owners to play the latest Xbox Series X games through last-generation hardware.

Source: Eurogamer