The Last of Us Part II Has A New Statue For Abby Fans

One of Sony’s most beloved studios continues to throw out iconic video game titles into the marketplace. With the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, we’ve come to know Naughty Dog as a company that takes and puts an incredible amount of detail into every video game. Their latest release, at the time of writing this post, is The Last of Us Part II, a game that continues on the narrative from the first installment and happens to be just a day shy from its first anniversary.

With this game, we got an even more brutal and dark world to battle through as Ellie from the first installment. Of course, this game takes place several years after the events of the first game in which something tragic happens causing Ellie to go against an uphill battle. I’ll refrain from spoiling anything more if you have yet to play this installment. However, if you have played the game and love the world, narrative, and characters, then you might find some interest in picking up a brand new statue that is coming out.

One of the more iconic characters from The Last of Us Part II is Abby and again I’ll refrain from spoiling her backstory or how she comes into the game. Still, if you enjoyed the game and found Abby to be an interesting character then you can soon pick up a limited-edition statue featuring Abby wielding a gun and hammer. This statue comes from Naughty Dog and Dark Horse which will stand 14” tall and sculpted through Big Shot Toy Works along with Level 52.

Now, this statue will put you back about $199.99 with expectations to ship sometime between January and March of 2022. Fans can begin the pre-order on July 30th, 2021, but being a limited edition means that this statue could quickly go out of stock. As mentioned, The Last of Us Part II is available for players to pick up right now for the PlayStation 4 and you can check out our Before You Buy coverage down below.

Source: Twitter