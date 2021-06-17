Halo: Infinite First Multiplayer Season Will Be Based Around Heroes of Reach

During Microsoft’s E3 2021 media conference we got another look at Halo: Infinite. It’s been about a year since we last saw the game and when it first emerged the fan base was not pleased with the state the game was in. There was plenty of areas that looked like it needed to be tightened up by the development team before it launched. Microsoft and the team over at 343 Industries agreed and decided to postpone the game launch.

While originally the studio was intending to launch this game alongside the Xbox Series X/S platforms, it ended up being pushed back to later this year. We don’t have a specific release date yet, but the big showcases for this title right now have been centered around multiplayer. Best of all, it’s a free-to-play multiplayer experience which means that fans of the franchise to newcomers as well are going to have an opportunity to enjoy this game without having to pay anything.

All you need is an Xbox console or a PC that is capable of running the game. Of course, system specifications to play this game will come at a later date when the game is nearing its launch. However, with that said we do know the first season for this upcoming free-to-play multiplayer game is centered around. According to a recent Xbox Wire post from the creative head for Halo: Infinite, Joseph Staten, Heroes of Reach will be the first season of this game.

We know that season will also include Yoroi armor which you can unlock just by completing the different events from the first season. Of course, you’ll have plenty of tutorials as well available for players to get a better grasp of the gameplay, maps, weapons, and equipment as well. This should come in handy for those that are either completely new to the series or may need a refresher on the gameplay mechanics. Again, we’re not entirely sure just when this game is coming out, but you can check out the latest trailer for the title posted above as we wait to see just what all this season will entail.

Source: Xbox Wire