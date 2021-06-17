Animal Crossing: New Horizons Confirmed To Have More Content Coming

When it comes to Nintendo, they have a massive fan base and their line of exclusives continues to bring out veteran fans along with newcomers into the mix regularly. One of their biggest video game title releases from last year was Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it provided some new and fun content to stay engaged with friends during a period in which so many lockdowns or quarantine orders were placed. The pandemic might not be as big of a deal for certain markets right now, there are still plenty of fans logging in daily to play this latest Animal Crossing installment.

This Animal Crossing: New Horizons game was also responsible for plenty of new players picking up a Nintendo Switch platform in general. As a result, it would have been expected by some players to see some kind of an update or feedback regarding this title to hit E3 2021’s Nintendo Direct upload. However, the game never made an appearance so unfortunately, there wasn’t much to keep fans staying tuned for this game outside of the content already available.

With that said, it looks like Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has alerted fans to keep an eye out. During an interview with The Verge, Doug Bowser was able to comment on Animal Crossing: New Horizons as he tells the publication that there is more to come with that game. Despite not being featured in the latest E3 Nintendo Direct, there are plans in place to have players logging in with activities to engage with.

Unfortunately, there’s no word as to what exactly those activities might be. Instead, we have to wait and look for new announcements to come at a later date. Still, if you have personally picked up a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then it looks like this game will still be supported with content. You can check out our Before You Buy coverage for this title in the video embedded above to see if this is a title worth picking up.

