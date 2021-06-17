Ninja Theory Offers A Quick Look Behind The Scenes of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

There was plenty of hype over Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice which came out back in 2017. It didn’t take Microsoft very long before they were acquiring this studio and with it came the announcement of a new upcoming installment. Unfortunately, outside of the title, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, there wasn’t much unveiled about this game. There was a strong fan base and players who couldn’t wait to dive into this next thrilling chapter, but for a few years now it’s been a waiting game to see just when the title will be available.

During today’s Microsoft showcase which highlighted a few more games and the development teams behind them, we got a look into Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Now it’s not a trailer that highlights the gameplay specifically or what it will be about. Instead, this was a look at the development team as we get some insight as to what they have been going through to make the best game possible for this franchise. For starters, we know that they have gone to Iceland to film and capture audio for their game as they build up the world players will be going through.

Likewise, there’s, even more, focus put into combat this time around, and to really capture the feel of swinging a sword or having to fight off an attacker, Ninja Theory went into training. All the animators have been going through combat training while the main protagonist actress has been going through combat training for the past two years. This should help translate a better overall combat experience for players this time around.

You can check out the trailer above which again highlights small snippets of the game development process. With that said, we don’t know just when this game will be hitting the marketplace, but when it does come out it will be available for the PC and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.

