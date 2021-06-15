Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a massive console and while there was plenty of rumors and speculation that we would receive a Nintendo Switch Pro announcement during the Nintendo Direct video stream earlier today, Nintendo kept the stream strictly software only. We had only news regarding what upcoming video games we could get excited about for the Nintendo Switch and one of those is a title that other platforms have been enjoying for a good little while now. I’m of course referring to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Normally, when it comes to Dragon Ball Z video game titles, there is just a strong emphasis on 1v1 fights with a story progression through various cutscenes. In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players will be going through the game as a third-person RPG. You’ll be able to explore the in-game world and complete side quests all while going through the Dragon Ball Z anime series story.

Of course, as you can expect the game will go back to the traditional fighting game style when players encounter an enemy. Now, this game will probably be void of the standard fighting game modes itself as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is stated to be a single-player game so don’t go in expecting to play some 1v1 with a buddy either locally or online. Still, this is a game that fans have enjoyed since it first came out back in 2020 for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms.

During today’s Nintendo Direct video upload, we got the announcement of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot making its way to the Nintendo Switch platform this September 24, 2021. Fans of the franchise can now take the latest game to release on the go with their Nintendo Switch platform. You can check out the trailer for the game in the video embedded above alone with our Before You Buy coverage for the title when it originally launched down below.

Source: YouTube