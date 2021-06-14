Capcom Confirms Resident Evil Village DLC Is In Development

Resident Evil is such a massive IP and a game that paved the way for future survival horror video games in general. Over the years we’ve seen several installments hit the marketplace regularly with the latest installment to have hit the market this year with Resident Evil Village. However, if you were hoping to revisit the game for something else outside of the campaign then you’re in luck.

We’re going through E3 2021 and while this event was a bit different this time around with conferences not holding an in-person conference so the big media shows have resorted back to online streams. To get in on the fun this time around was Capcom who decided to hold their stream to highlight just a couple of their projects in the works. Although it was quite a bit light in terms of content in plenty of viewer’s eyes. Still, the show did make one confirmation for Resident Evil Village fans.

It looks like Capcom is not done with the video game quite yet and after popular demand, the team is crafting up DLC. Unfortunately, we didn’t get anything in terms of just what exactly this DLC would be about or when it would arrive. All we know is that DLC is being developed and fans can prepare for its release sometime in the future. Perhaps we’ll get a continuation of where the game left off or more insight behind Chris Redfield’s storyline during Resident Evil Village as players were going through the title as Ethan Winters.

Whatever the case may be, we at the very least know that they are developing something for the video game. All we can do is wait and see, but if you haven’t already picked up Resident Evil Village then you can do so right now for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can check out our Before You Buy coverage for this game in the video embedded above.

Source: Polygon