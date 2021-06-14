Elden Ring Will Take About 30 Hours To Complete Campaign

FromSoftware is a huge name in the video game industry. This studio has brought out plenty of iconic video game titles over the years but most have praised their work on the Souls series. These collections of titles are fan favorites all around the world as we get a dark and dreary world to explore and plenty of difficult enemies to combat along the way. However, back during E3 2019, we got the unveiling of From Software’s next big video game installment, Elden Ring.

Fans were ecstatic to dive into this game but for over a year we’ve been dealing with little to no news at all. In the announcement, we got a teaser trailer that didn’t offer much but it did come with news of legendary author George R.R. Martin being attached to this project. If you don’t know who that is, George R.R. Martin is responsible for the novels in A Song of Ice and Fire, which was adapted into an HBO series called Game of Thrones.

With George R.R. Martin helping out with the lore, this was just another attribute to get excited about for the upcoming title. However, it was during Summer Games Fest Kickoff that we received the latest trailer for the game. We got a look into the game but also more importantly a release date for this project. Elden Ring is set to release in January of 2022. Today we’re finding out that FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki spoke with Famitsu. It was during this conversation that the topic of how long of a game Elden Ring will be when it launches into the marketplace.

According to Miyazaki, this is a difficult question to answer, but he would guess that players would need about thirty hours to complete the game campaign. That’s just players going through the main campaign and not exploring anything so you can expect the game to take a bit longer than thirty hours for the majority of players that are willing to make some detours around the levels. As mentioned, players can mark their 2022 calendars for Elden Ring as it is set to launch on January 21, 2022, for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

