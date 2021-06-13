Far Cry 6 Trailer Offers Weapons Deep-dive

We’re right into the middle of this year’s E3 event and while it’s not the traditional E3 expo we might be used to, there is plenty of announcements making their way out into the public. For instance, we’ve been seeing plenty of Far Cry 6 footage and announcements come out which is to be expected with Ubisoft setting this game up for a launch in October of this year. During Microsoft’s E3 2021 media conference, Far Cry 6 made another appearance but this time through a trailer that highlighted the weapons you’ll get to experiment with.

Far Cry 6 is set on a fictional island of Yara which is being controlled by a brute tyrant leader, Anton Castillo. We know that in this game we’ll be taking the role of Dani Rojas, a soldier that has taken it upon herself to join in with a rebel resistance that seeks to end the horrible reign from Anton’s control. Meanwhile, Anton is shaping up his son Diego to take over someday where he will rule the island of Yara with a strong fist.

We’ve seen some gameplay footage and narrative trailers to help flesh this game out a bit more but during Microsoft’s media conference, the Far Cry 6 trailer offered a glimpse into the weapons we’ll have at our disposal. Everything from standard rifles, stealthy bows, to even a tank for big explosive entrances is readily available. With that said, this is not going to be an easy challenge as Dani is fighting off a strong regime and army.

It was yesterday that we also received news of DLC which would add the previous antagonists of the Far Cry franchise into the game for a brand new kind of experience. We’re still waiting more on that aspect regarding the season pass DLC, but for now, we don’t have to wait too much longer before we’ll get our hands on Far Cry 6 in general. Currently, Far Cry 6 is slated to release on October 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: Trailer