Redfall, Arkane’s Xbox-Exclusive New Vampire Co-op Shooter, Revealed at E3

Arkane Studios revealed its new project, Redfall, during the Xbox Bethesda E3 event. While all we got was a cinematic trailer, we saw enough to surmise the game is a 4-player co-op shooter about regular humans going up against a bunch of different vampires. It’s also going to be an Xbox console exclusive (it’s also launching on PC), and it’ll launch sometime in summer 2022.

The rest of the information about the game comes from its page on Bethesda’s site. According to the website, the game is set in a town called Redfall: “Once the very picture of Smalltown, USA, the island town of Redfall used to be known for its quaint streets, breezy boardwalks and charming neighborhoods. Then the vampires moved in and ruined everything. First, they eclipsed the sun. Then they started turning all the island’s inhabitants into either minions for their army… or food.”

The characters are Devinder Crousley, Layla Ellison, Remi de la Rosa, and Remi de la Rosa. As is usual for four-player co-op titles, each of the characters will have their own talents and capabilities: “Traverse the island, collect and customize new gear, and upgrade your hero’s abilities to suit your playstyle, whether it’s a fast and noisy “bullets and stakes for everyone” approach or something a little more subtle.” There are also different varieties of vampire: “Redfall’s vampires aren’t your typical bloodsuckers. They were created after a scientific experiment went horribly wrong, and they’re continuing to evolve. After their transformation, some of them develop powerful abilities and become specialized vampires…”

This was probably the biggest reveal of the event after the Halo, Forza, and Starfield news. Co-creative director Ricardo Bare described the creative mandate behind it thus: “Dishonored featured stealth. Prey leveraged tons of physics-related gameplay. Mooncrash introduced rogue-like elements. Despite those differences, in every case our focus remains on deep world building and inventive game mechanics. The same will be true of Redfall.”

Source: Bethesda