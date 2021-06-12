Rainbow Six Extraction Launches on September 16

Rainbow Six Extraction got a big gameplay reveal to open Ubisoft’s E3 show, including two trailers. Now we not only have a good idea of what playing the game will look like but also when the game will be released. The game launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect (the latter two on PC) on September 16, 2021.

The game got both a cinematic trailer and a gameplay trailer. The cinematic trailer showed the alien menace crash-landing on Earth and infecting people. Several familiar characters from Rainbow Six Siege appear, including Lion, Ela, and Nomad, to extract Hibana, who’s been captured by the mold. Note that we’re also getting crossplay on the game from launch, so everyone will be able to play in three-player squads from all the platforms.

The gameplay trailer showed off the capabilities of not only the alien creatures but also the Operators who will be fighting against it. From the looks of the gameplay, the maps are divided into different sections, with airlocks in between where players can rest and resupply. There are various objectives on the map, from just straight escaping to destroying the various aliens or spores, to extracting samples or even your fellow Operators (assuming Hibana’s extraction in the trailer was a reflection of the in-game antics).

Presumably, there’s more to the story than just “aliens invade.” There are a number of different kinds of aliens, apparently called Archaeans, that players will have to fight in three-player squads. We’ll get 18 Operators to play and 12 maps at launch. Extraction is currently available for pre-order from Ubisoft’s online store, with both standard and deluxe editions. You’ll also apparently get a bonus of some kind if you own both this game and Siege.

