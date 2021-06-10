Vampire: The Masquerade Is Getting A Battle Royale Spinoff With Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines came out in 2004 and while it wasn’t a massive hitter fight out of the gate, this title did receive a strong cult following. Years later we were finally unveiled to have a sequel in the works with Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines. Unfortunately, the development process has been pretty rocky and while the game was slated to release this year, it has since been dropped from being developed by Hardsuit Labs and is being moved to a different developer.

While we are uncertain just when or if we’ll ever get Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, we do know that a new spinoff game is being released called Bloodhunt. This is a vampire battle royale game which is not too surprising to see come out into the marketplace. Battle royales are incredibly popular right now and while more and more IPs are coming out with similar game modes, it will be interesting to see which holds up against the stiff competition of titles already readily available right now.

With that said, it was during the Summer Games Fest Kickoff stream that happened earlier today, that we got an announcement trailer to Bloodhunt. This trailer doesn’t offer too much, but it looks like there will be a variety of vampires to pick from and battle against using brute force to more supernatural powers that vampires have equipped. We’re certainly interested in finding out just how this game plays when it does launch.

Likewise, we’re also interested in seeing just how well the fans take up with this game. The Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines title was a pretty in-depth dialogue RPG so this is going to be quite a change-up to what the IP was previously known for. At any rate, we’ll have to keep tabs on this game as it’s only slated to release at some point in 2021 for the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer footage in the video embedded above.

Source: Trailer