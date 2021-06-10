Evil Dead: The Game Gameplay Footage Unveiled

We’re just getting ready to kick off the big E3 event and what better way than to tune into the Summer Games Fest Kickoff stream? If you didn’t catch the stream, it happened earlier today that unveiled some new gameplay trailers, announcements, updates, and even musical guests. However, among the barrage of highlights we received, there was the unveiling of Evil Dead: The Game’s gameplay footage. This is a title we’ve seen brought out and highlighted in the past, but now we have some gameplay overview footage available to get a better look into the action.

If you’re familiar with Evil Dead: The Game then chances are you’ve been waiting for this stream to take place. We knew the gameplay footage would be highlighted and we have just under three minutes of footage showcasing the different characters and action-packed combat you’ll endure during your matches. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, those of you unfamiliar with Evil Dead: The Game, this is an upcoming multiplayer title based around the popular Evil Dead IP.

Within this title, players will be taking the role of various iconic characters from the franchise where you’re having to close up a portal that allows all kinds of hostile monsters into the realm. However, it’s not an easy task as you’ll have to search the open-world area to find different artifacts required to trigger the portal into closing. Players will get to work together and search for these artifacts while using different melee weapons or guns to take out the hostile enemy targets.

Of course, with that said there is the option of being a big bad demonic creature yourself. In that case, this title turns into a game similar to the likes of Dead by Daylight as you try to kill off the other players before they can successfully close your portal. Currently, the game still doesn’t have a release date quite yet but we are expecting it to launch within this year for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platforms.

Source: Trailer