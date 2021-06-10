Borderland’s Tiny Tina Gets Her Own Video Game Spinoff

If you’re a fan of the Borderlands franchise then chances are you remember Tiny Tina. After getting her start in Borderlands 2, this character portrayed by Ashley Burch has continued to find herself in a variety of video games. Whether it was DLC, the Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, to the latest installment that hit the marketplace, Borderlands 3. Now it looks like this fan-favorite character is hitting the big leagues with her very own video game.

During the Summer Games Fest Kickoff stream, we got the unveiling of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a brand new video game being developed right now over at Gearbox. This is described to be a high fantasy RPG that will follow Tiny Tina with an assault over at dragon. So far, we don’t have a ton of information about what this game will bring out since it was just announced, but it’s described to be a bit of a looter shooter where you’ll create a character and join in on the fun likely following Tiny Tina through some unusual escapades.

We’re all after the same thing when this game drops, it’s to find and defeat the Dragon Lord, but we’ll have to wait a bit before we’re able to start our journey since this game doesn’t arrive into the marketplace until sometime early next year, 2022. That won’t stop players from eagerly awaiting to dive into this game especially if they come from the Borderlands franchise fandom. With that said, it’s been stated that you don’t need to have played the Borderlands games to jump right into this title.

For now, all we have is the unveil trailer which you can view above. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait on the official release date to hit the public for when this game comes out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: Trailer