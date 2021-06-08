Don’t Expect Hogwarts Legacy & Other Anticipated Warner Bro Games During E3 2021

E3 2021 is going to be different and that’s to be expected. After E3 2020 was outright canceled due to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that was the coronavirus, we’re still striving to return to normalcy. Unfortunately, E3 2021 is just a virtual event this time around so if you were either a fan or a journalist that looked forward to attending these events in person then this might be a slight bummer. With that said, ESA is still putting together a virtual show.

While last year we had several conferences held through various streams, it looks like E3 2021 will be a virtual event where companies can put together digital shows to further highlight what’s coming out in the following months to years. However, if you were banking on some announcements regarding Warner Bros upcoming titles that were previously teased last year then you might be in for a big disappointment.

Today we’re finding out that a spokesperson from Warner Bros revealed to Techradar that E3 2021 won’t see any details regarding Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. All three titles were pretty anticipated by fans with both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights slated to release in 2021 before getting delayed out of the year. Meanwhile, Rocksteady Studios was known for delivering a very solid lineup of Batman titles with their Batman Arkham trilogy. Now the studio is bringing out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League although that’s not slated to release until 2022.

With all that said, it doesn’t mean that Warner Bros won’t have a presence at all during E3 2021. We do know that we’ll get to see more of Back 4 Blood, the upcoming spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. This is another hyped-up game that’s being developed by the original Left 4 Dead creators, Turtle Rock Studios. We’re also slated to receive this game on October 12, 2021, so there’s a good chance we’ll get plenty of new details to further hype up its launch.

Source: Techradar