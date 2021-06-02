ESA to Hold Official E3 Awards Show At the End of 2021 Event

The Entertainment Software Association has revealed it’s going to be holding an awards show as the capper on its online E3 show. This show, which will hand out awards for the most anticipated games of this year’s E3, will be held on June 15, at the end of the entire E3 event. The show will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez.

The show will honor a single, most-anticipated game of the show, as well as the most-anticipated games from each publisher participating in the show. The games will be judged by a media panel staffed with editors from IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar (I guess my invite must have gotten lost in the mail). The awards will be announced at the end of the event on June 15, and the ceremony will be broadcast live, as will every other part of E3.

E3 has had awards before, but never a whole show dedicated to them. To recap, publishers like Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nintendo, Square Enix, Capcom, Warner Bros, Bandai Namco, Gearbox, Sega, and several others will be presenting at E3. I’m not sure if every single one of them will get a “Most Anticipated” award, but I suppose that would only be fair. I think it’ll be pretty clear during the event which games are the most anticipated games — I mean, if we suddenly get a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, there’ll be no contest. I’m hoping for some dark horse candidates.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA, said in a statement, “For this year’s event, we are collaborating with editors at some of the world’s leading video game media outlets to create the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, recognizing the show’s most anticipated games… The broadcast is going to be packed with exciting announcements and reveals, and celebrating innovative publishers and developers is an ideal way to close E3 2021.”

Source: E3 Expo