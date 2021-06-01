Cyberpunk 2077 Still In Heavy Development At CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video games over the past few years. From the development studio CD Projekt Red, there was a ton of anticipation from fans because of how well the studio was able to deliver their previous RPG trilogy into the marketplace, The Witcher. While there was a ton of hype and build-up towards the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it was met with several delays that threatened to be moved out of their expected 2020 release.

Of course, that didn’t happen. After a few delays in 2020, the game was able to deliver into the marketplace back in December of 2020. It was quite the big ordeal for fans as they were itching to get their hands on the game. However, when the game launched, it was met with plenty of criticism and lackluster reviews. There was plenty of issues that popped up that didn’t look all that well for the development team who was working on this project, to begin with.

Not only were there technical issues across the board for every platform but the base model PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were completely unplayable. Fans were so upset that refunds were issued worldwide with even Sony going as far as taking the Cyberpunk 2077 title off the digital storefront completely. Still, that hasn’t stopped the developers from pushing forward with new updates and working to not only get the game back on Sony’s digital storefront but to deliver a product that the studio had promised originally.

This bit of news came from the recent investors call where the president of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kicinski made note that a large part of the development studio is working on the game still. It’s all to make something that the fan base will continue to love and play for years to come. Meanwhile, a small group is working on future projects, but that doesn’t mean that there is nothing left in terms of new content for Cyberpunk 2077.

It was unveiled that a new director is taking over to help bring out new expansions outside of a slew of updates that are being worked on for this game. Although, we’re not sure just what we can expect these DLCs and expansion packs when they released. Everything has been pushed back to work on the line of updates right now for Cyberpunk 2077 so it’s purely a waiting game right now.

