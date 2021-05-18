Grand Theft Auto V Comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November

Grand Theft Auto V is coming to its third generation of consoles in November, as Rockstar revealed today. Now a whole new set of gamers can enjoy the fun of Los Santos with all the graphical power of their new consoles. Keep in mind the game originally launched eight years ago — but it was still popular enough (as was GTA Online) that it’s being relaunched faithfully on the PS4/Xbox One generation and now the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar’s announcement reads: “The expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more, on November 11th, 2021. As a bonus — this summer’s updates to GTA Online will include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop.”

The power and appeal of GTA V are still strong — it must be, or its potential release wouldn’t have been used to advertise the consoles. Next-generation GTA V was mentioned during the PS5’s reveal event last year, alongside a standalone GTA Online release. Not even Skyrim has gotten that kind of celebrated relaunch. As Sony said at the time: “With a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements, GTAV & GTA Online will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware and its new features, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever.”

Rockstar also mentioned that the standalone release of GTA Online would be free for PS5 users for the first three months, and PS4 users can claim in-game rewards every month until the game is released on PS5. There are also several updates coming to GTA Online to celebrate the anniversary of GTA III, as well as new stuff coming to Red Dead Online.

Source: Rockstar