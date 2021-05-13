Sony Reveals New Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense Controllers

Sony today revealed two new colors for its DualSense controller: Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. The two new shades are the first to be offered for the controller other than the original snow white, and both are currently available to pre-order via PlayStation Direct. The site lists the release date as June 11, though Sony warns that the exact release date will vary by region.

The company revealed the two new colors in a snazzy trailer featuring space-scapes. The two new colors are called “galaxy-themed.” The more striking of the two is Cosmic Red, a shade of blood-red that wouldn’t look out of place paired with a Red Dead Redemption-themed console. The description reads, “Explore new gaming frontiers with a vivid red design, complete with matching button details.” It’ll cost $75, slightly more than the standard DualSense controller.

The Midnight Black, on the other hand, is a dual-toned black. The description on the PlayStation Store reads, “Ignite your PS5 gaming nights with this sleek controller featuring two subtly different shades of black.” Black is a fairly standard controller color, so it’s not surprising it’s one of the first new shades available on the DualSense. It’ll cost $70, the same as the white. Leo Cardoso, a member of the PlayStation design staff, said of the design, “We … designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.” Out of the two, the Midnight Black is the one that feels more “galaxy.”

The DualSense has, up to now, been marketed in the same frosty white shade as the PS5 — and seeing the controller in other colors makes one wonder just how amazing the PS5 would look in non-white shades. Sony’s ivory tower is beautiful, but frankly, the company would make a mint if they sold official replacement panels in other colors. I would buy three sets of panels in Cosmic Red.

Source: PlayStation Blog