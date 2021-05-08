Mass Effect Legendary Edition Lets You Switch to Mako’s Original Controls

The developers behind the Mass Effect Legendary Edition revealed that, while they’re attempting to fix several problems with the original, they’re giving users the ability to switch between original controls and the new, improved versions in one very specific instance: The Mako. Users can apparently swap between its original controls and the new ones at will.

The Mako is one of the first Mass Effect’s most infamous elements. As the Normandy’s ground vehicle, it was the means by which Commander Shepard could navigate planetary surfaces. The problem was that it was … tricky. It had a tendency to go every direction except the one you were actually trying to drive, and made going up slopes and over cliffs all the more exciting by being about as tough as wet tissue paper.

Mass Effect project director Mac Walters told PC Gamer: “You’ll never get consensus whether some people love it, or some people hate it. We’re making a big point of it often in marketing, but it’s a lighter touch than I think some people might think. And the optional control scheme is optional, so you can drop back and forth.” Environment director Kevin Meek added: “Playing the Mako today versus playing the Mako back in the original, especially on PC, it’s like night and day. I don’t want to thrash my keyboard and mouse after every encounter with the thresher maw or trying to climb a mountain.”

I’ll just add, I’m a fan of the Mako. At least it made driving in the game interesting — and believe me, those planetary exploration bits didn’t need to be any more boring than they already were. But I won’t deny it could be a headache if all you wanted to do was get from Point A to Point B with as little fuss as possible. So it’s good to know that the developers of the Legendary Edition are keeping both kinds of gamers happy.

