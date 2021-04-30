Resident Evil Village Last-Gen Platform Support Came After Initial Trailer Reveal

Resident Evil is a behemoth of a video game IP. This franchise got started back in the 1990s for the original PlayStation console. Decades later, we’re still diving into this franchise full of undead zombies and ghouls. However, to keep things fresh, there have been a few changes made to the series whether it’s adding a different type of enemy to face against, new interesting characters, and even some gameplay mechanics. For those of you who are not on the latest-generation of console platforms, then you’re in luck as you’ll still get to experience Resident Evil Village through PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As mentioned, the Capcom development team behind the various Resident Evil games has been making some changes to keep things a bit fresh. For Resident Evil 7, it was introducing a first-person perspective mode rather than keeping things in third-person. That’s also coming to Resident Evil Village, but when this game first hit the development cycle, the team behind it was developing this game with the power of next-generation console platforms. That statement ran true until the initial trailer reveals for Resident Evil Village.

Right now, there is a real struggle to find a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or even the Xbox Series S, unless you get lucky with a restock or pay more money to a reseller. Essentially all electronics are in short supply with the pandemic right now, but for fans of Resident Evil that are not on the latest-generation consoles, there’s still the option of playing Resident Evil Village through PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. According to a report made by IGN, the publication was able to speak with a producer of the game in which they learned that Capcom wanted to make the game accessible to more players.

After the developers worked to make the game playable with plenty of detail and stable framerate, they were able to confirm that Resident Evil Village will also be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Thanks to the developers who were able to make the builds possible more fans will get a chance to enjoy this game. If the game build didn’t meet Capcom’s standards then the last-generation platform releases would have been scrapped. For now, it looks like we can get ready to play Resident Evil Village for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms on May 7, 2021.

Source: IGN