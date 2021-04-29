Microsoft Confirms Halo Infinite Has Cross-Play and Cross-Progression

Microsoft confirmed today that the latest entry in the Halo series, the upcoming Halo Infinite, will have cross-play and cross-progression, meaning you can not only play with friends on other systems, but you can play across multiple systems yourself. Microsoft is also adding more features for PC gamers.

The update is listed in the general Xbox update about how it’s overhauling its PC gaming system. It reads: “We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile. That’s why we’re excited to announce Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year. That means if you’re playing on PC, you can play with your friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It also means that your multiplayer customization and progress will follow you across all platforms.”

It’s not the first we’ve heard of Microsoft’s efforts to bring cross-play and progression to console and PC alike. It added cross-platform multiplayer support for Halo: The Master Chief Collection last year, meaning that players on PC and Xbox could game together. The company is also adding more PC-friendly features, like ultrawide monitor support, triple keybinds, and advanced graphics options.

It’s good to hear positive news about Halo Infinite, as the game’s delay means we won’t be playing it for a little while longer. The game was originally supposed to be a launch title for the Series X/S, but it appears that we might not get the game until almost a year after we got the consoles. Early footage of the game got mixed results, and the developers have admitted they need more time to work on the game. Infinite’s just one of the many games delayed from 2020, but it’s definitely one of the deeper cuts.

Source: Xbox Wire