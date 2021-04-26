6 Best PS4 Baseball Games

Looking for some baseball video games to play on the PlayStation 4? We got you covered. The baseball sports genre doesn’t have too many unique series to check into, but there are a few worth mentioning. In this list, we’ll cover big major release video games, a big import, VR, to even arcade games. Hopefully, you’ll find something here for you to pick up on the PS4 console platform.

#6 Baseball Riot

Baseball Riot is one of the more odd video games on this list as it’s less about traditional baseball and a fun physics arcade game. In this game, players are using their baseball to smash into different characters scattered around a puzzle-like map. There you’ll need to hit all the characters to proceed. It’s quite a bit like Angry Birds in a sense as you’re going through different obstacles by aiming the baseball hit to deliver the most amount of damage. It’s a silly indie game that can be picked up for just $4.99 although there is a demo that’s free to allow players the ability to try out the game first.

#5 Pro Yaku Spirits 2019

If you’re a fan of Japanese professional baseball then you might have been interested in the Pro Yaku Spirits franchise which got started in 2004. This is a Japanese baseball sports simulation game series. It’s pretty much what you would expect from a simulation sports baseball game but of course, catered towards Japanese teams. With that said it’s a fully stacked game with different game modes such as exhibitions. I’m only mentioning this game here because again it’s a Japanese title that may cater towards a niche group. Still, since the PlayStation 4 is not region locked, there’s the ability to dabble into imports.

#4 MLB Home Run Derby VR

Playing baseball video games is fun, but if you have the PSVR then you can take it to the next level with MLB Home Run Derby VR. This VR game allows the player to take up the bat and attempt to hit some home runs. You’ll get to play in different replica baseball parks and go through the motion of swinging a bat along with trying to reach the top of a leaderboard. While that’s all this game brings to the table, it’s at least pretty immersive to give players a bit something different than the standard baseball video game titles. It’s also worth mentioning that even if you don’t have the PSVR, there is support for this game on the PC platform as well as other popular VR headsets.

#3 RBI Baseball

RBI Baseball, or otherwise known as Run Batted In Baseball, has been around for ages. This game series first popped out into the market back in 1987 and decades later we’re still seeing new games hit the marketplace. While there was a gap between 1995 to 2014, the series picked back up as a competitor to the likes of MLB The Show, which was an exclusive series to the line of PlayStation consoles. If you didn’t have a PlayStation console and wanted to play a baseball video game then chances are you were picking up the RBI Baseball series. The latest installment, as of writing this video game description, just came out into the marketplace last month, March 16, 2021. Unfortunately, the installment is a bit rough at launch and it left more players interested in the main competitor to the series MLB The Show. However, what may appeal to players is the fact that this is more an arcade-like video game experience. With that said, there are plenty of game modes here for players including exhibitions to franchise modes where you’ll work with an MLB team towards a World Championship.

#2 Super Mega Baseball 3

Super Mega Baseball series got its start back in 2014 so it can still be considered fairly new. With only three installments available, this is one game franchise that shouldn’t be passed up on. Overall, the game series offers some cartoony graphics, but simple mechanics so that anyone can easily get the hang of things when starting. It’s not so much of an arcade game but it’s not aiming to be so robust with realism that it will steer the casual baseball fan away. Sure, you might not be playing with MLB teams, but it’s a baseball video game that may be addicting to play. While you have the different season and exhibition modes, there is a new mode in particular for Super Mega Baseball 3 and it’s the Franchise mode. Here players can sign free agents and progress players. You can even head into a league’s online mode for some competitive play and that’s also sporting cross-platform support.

#1 MLB The Show Series

Without being too repetitive with MLB The Show games, it’s best to just group the games into one point. For years, the MLB The Show video game franchise was exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation consoles, but that recently changed. Still, it’s a solid baseball game and one to pick up if you’re a fan of MLB. Ever since MLB 14 The Show was released, the annual video game titles have been present on the PlayStation 4, which includes the latest launch of MLB The Show 21. Generally, this is a pretty well-received video game series that allows players to go through matches against the different professional teams of the MLB while also featuring other modes such as working an entire franchise through the MLB or playing out more iconic baseball moments. With more focus on MLB The Show 21, there is a new feature that was added into the series which might appeal to some fans and that’s the ballpark creation mode. This mode allows players to create their unique baseball park that not only can be decorated but tweaked with different dimensions for walls or fouls. From there, players can upload their creations online for others to download and play.