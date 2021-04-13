PlayStation 3 Patches Vanishing Before Store Shutdown

If you’re a PlayStation 3 owner and you were hoping to get your games before the digital storefront closes down, you may be in for some bad luck. Some kind of new bug appears to be preventing PS3 users from accessing patches for certain games, rendering them unplayable. At the moment, it’s not exactly clear what’s causing this, but it doesn’t seem that Sony is going to fix it so close to the closure of the store.

The PS3 games in question will not detect their latest patches, meaning that several of the people who are buying the games will not be able to play them with their most recent updates, and several of the games are consequently missing access to features. A group of users on PSNProfiles are cataloging all of the games with missing features, and, at the time of this writing, that includes: Battlefield 4, Alien Isolation, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Far Cry 3, Street Fighter III 3rd Strike, Journey, and Payday 2. That’s not all of them, but it will give you an idea of how broad the problem is.

The problem doesn’t appear to be deliberate on Sony’s part, as it’s affecting a random sampling of games. Users are speculating some kind of a server problem, one that Sony might not repair before the store closes.

The stores for PS3 and PSP will both close on July 2, so there’s a time limit on many users getting all of the games they want, and it’ll be a shame if they hustle to grab all those games only to not be able to play them with all their updates and fixes. There are several games on PS3 that aren’t available on any other platform, so users who want to buy them don’t have a lot of options.

Source: IGN