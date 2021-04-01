XCloud Streaming Now Works With Some Xbox And Xbox 360 Games

Source: Xbox

Xbox is making several retro games available on its xCloud streaming service, meaning that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will now be able to play these games on their mobile devices. These include several Xbox and 360-era classics, which users will be able to play on their phones. It’s good to see at least one game company is prepared to give us easy access to older games.

The retro games that are now available to stream via xCloud include Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Double Dragon Neon, Fable II, Fallout: New Vegas, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Gears of War: Judgment, Jetpac Refuelled, Kameo, Perfect Dark, Perfect Dark Zero, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Viva Piñata, and Viva Piñata TIP. Those last two games, as well as Jetpac Refuelled, have touch controls enabled.

Game Pass’s xCloud streaming allows users to stream select games to their mobile devices. Its library is not as expansive as Game Pass on consoles or PC, but there are still plenty of games on it. According to the Xbox announcement: “We’ve listened to the feedback, going all the way back to our earliest cloud gaming preview, and making games from previous generations available on mobile devices has been one of the most requested features by the community.”

Xbox edges closer and closer to making its Game Pass games available on every platform, and it also edges closer and closer to having just about every game ever on Game Pass to begin with — or at least, every game that’s ever been available on an Xbox. Given that we’ve just learned that Sony is shutting down stores on its non-PS4/PS5 consoles, meaning it’s cutting off a valuable source of retro game downloads. This also comes at the same time Nintendo cuts off access to the Mario anniversary retro games. The timing might be coincidental, but it still feels like Xbox can chalk up a win.

Source: Xbox Wire