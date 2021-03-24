Lead Designer For CD Projekt Red Calls It Quits

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video game titles of 2020. There were plenty of fans worldwide waiting to get their hands on a copy of this new RPG from CD Projekt Red. After all, fans knew the kind of work that these developers were capable of thanks to the incredible success of The Witcher trilogy. Still, while fans thought this studio could do no wrong, it was proven that Cyberpunk 2077 was a game that needed a whole lot more development time.

Developers kept delaying this game and while there was a fan base just hoping that the latest release date would stick, it wouldn’t be until the very end of 2020 that we got Cyberpunk 2077. The results were pretty lackluster for a ton of players. It was a game that looked incomplete with missing features, a ton of bugs, and even unplayable builds for those on the base model consoles from the last-generation.

While the developers over at CD Projekt Red have promised to continue work and deliver a game that fans were waiting for originally, it will have to be done without their lead designer. It was announced on Twitter that Andrzej Zawadzki has left the development studio. This developer actually took the lead designer seat for Cyberpunk 2077 so for years this individual was behind one of the most anticipated video games of all time.

After almost 8 years, my time at CDPR has come to an end. It's time for the new adventure.

To every person I've met on the way – thank you 🙂 It was an honor and pleasure.

See you around 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Hts3TE9VzW — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) March 22, 2021

According to the tweet, Andrzej Zawadzki is moving on to a new adventure thanks to all those he’s met along the way at CD Projekt Red. It’s uncertain where this developer will end up but we’ll have to keep tabs on any future posts. Meanwhile, as you can expect there was plenty of gamers chiming in with hopes that Andrzej will be giving some insight behind the development process over at CD Projekt Red.

