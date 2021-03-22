Rainbow Six Parasite PC System Requirements Leaked

Easily one of the more anticipated releases has been Rainbow Six Quarantine, or what is now known as Rainbow Six Parasite. This video game was shown off a few years ago at this point and since then it’s remained rather silent by the development team over at Ubisoft. However, it looks like we finally have some details about the PC system requirements which were leaked out during a technical test that was also leaked out online.

After its massive success with Rainbow Six Siege, it’s not surprising that Ubisoft is ready to bring out another game with a similar style setup of cooperative online FPS. However, rather than going against another group, from what we’re able to gather so far, this is a game based around PVE. Players will be working together to stop an alien parasite that is infecting humanity so it’s a battle to annihilate this disease.

While we’re still waiting for some more footage to finally release officially to see just what all we’ll be getting into. However, with these leaked technical tests, it at least may showcase just what we’ll need to work with for our PC. This is not official quite yet, but so far here is what’s going around online on just what you may need to properly run this game for your PC.

Minimum PC System Requirements

CPU: i5-4460 / Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8GB

GPU: R9 290X 4GB / GTX 960 4GB

HDD/SSD: 60GB

Recommended PC System Requirements

CPU: i7-4790k / Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RX580 / 1660 Ti

HDD/SSD: 60GB

For now, we’ll have to wait for the official word to come out on just when we can expect Rainbow Six Parasite to release into the market. Likewise, if this is the official PC system requirements will remain as the leaked listing that has circulated online.