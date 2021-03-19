Among Us New Airship Map Gets Release Date

2020 was a rough year and while we’re still enduring this worldwide health pandemic outbreak, it at least looks like things are moving in the right direction. Still, 2020 brought out some highlights for entertainment. We saw big movies hit streaming services and video games slowly came out. However, one of the biggest video games to get picked up by fans worldwide was something that didn’t even release in 2020.

Among Us was a massive hit after it gained worldwide attention in 2020. While the game came out in 2018, it remained under the radar for so many of us. It wouldn’t be until 2020 came along during quarantine that people found out about this game by indie development team InnerSloth. The popularity blew up immensely with so many fans eagerly awaiting to get their hands on a copy for either the PC or smartphones with those being the only platforms supported.

Developers gave up on the game after so long and moved on to their next project but have since brought the game back to the forefront after so many downloads and purchases. Now fans are getting more content and features added into the game with most being interested in the upcoming new map location. Right now, the game only has three maps to pick from so things can get a bit repetitive in terms of the scenery and gameplay.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ✨ New map – MARCH 31 *nervous* (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

Fortunately, we know that a new Airship map is coming and today we’re finding out just when fans can expect the map to unlock. It turns out that the Airship will be available on March 31, 2021, which is the biggest map to date. We’ll see random starting rooms along with new tasks for players to complete. This should bring quite a resurgence into the game within April. At any rate, those that want to play Among Us will find the game available for the PC, Nintendo Switch, and smartphone platforms.

Source: Twitter