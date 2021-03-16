Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 4 Trailer Released

Fall Guys was a massive hit after it came out during the summer of 2020. With so many of us stuck inside during quarantines over the worldwide pandemic outbreak, it left us pretty much open for new video game titles to pick up and enjoy. One of those titles was this indie game that blew up the internet.

Players were quick to pick up this battle royale title. Rather than gunning people down and attempting to outlast everyone in an action-packed title, this game was centered around a series of minigames. With sixty players starting in the match, players would soon drop off after a series of randomly assigned team matches to obstacle courses that only allowed so many players to progress onto the next stage. Fortunately, this game was seeing a series of maps added into the title regularly thanks to the season updates.

Development studio Mediatonic would add new maps and skins for players to earn as they went through the game. The upcoming season 4 will bring players into the future which is a throwback to some 80s styles and neon-filled courses. We can’t wait to try out some of these courses when the season starts on March 22, 2021, meanwhile, you can check out the trailer for the new season above.

It’s a cinematic trailer so don’t expect actual gameplay of the rounds. However, if you watch to the very end you’ll see that the game actually focuses on an Among Us style crossover. We imagine that there will be some Among Us style costumes to unlock with this season as well. For those of you who missed out on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and would like more details on the game along with our impressions then check out our Before You Buy video coverage down below.

