Sonic Movie Sequel Has Enter Production

There is a big massive influx of video game adaptations happening right now. That’s not to say that this is completely unique. We’ve seen several video game IPs get adapted into a movie or television series. However, there is certainly a ton of them being produced at the current moment which has us pumped. It’s going to be really interesting to see just how well some of these projects end up doing.

From Tomb Raider, The Last of Us, Resident Evil, Uncharted, to Mortal Kombat, we’re seeing quite a few productions come out. However, one film production that was already released prior to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak sent so many of us at home with quarantine orders, managed to do incredibly well. Sonic The Hedgehog is a Sega mascot and for years players have been enjoying this fast-paced platformer on a plethora of consoles. With that said, the character has been featured in other entertainment mediums in the past such as comic books to cartoon animated series.

But more recently, the film adaptation brought in an animated Sonic into a live-action movie franchise. Originally, the Sonic design was drastically different which put plenty of viewers off. It didn’t look like Sonic and if there was going to be a Sonic movie adaptation, then fans were wanting to see this film at the very least showcase a Sonic they were familiar with. That ultimately caused the film to get delayed while production went back and redid the animation character design.

Fortunately, it paid off as the film production released with massive acclaim from families that watched the movie. Now a sequel has been confirmed to be in the works and now it looks like the production has officially kicked off. This comes from director Jeff Fowler who posted an image on his Twitter account of a Sonic The Hedgehog 2 cast chair and stating that the production has begun so we’ll likely be waiting a good while before we finally seeing some marketing material to hype up the official debut date.

Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY! #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/UsIgtZqn3s — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) March 16, 2021