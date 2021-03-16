Outriders To Join Xbox Game Pass On Launch Day

The upcoming RPG shooter Outriders is due to release on April 1, and today Xbox confirmed that Game Pass subscribers will get the game on the same day it launches on other platforms. It’ll be available to subscribers on console as well as Android and devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. It also supports crossplay, meaning Game Pass gamers will be able to play the co-op game with their friends on other platforms.

The launch on Game Pass was tweeted by the official XGP account, which teased “There’s probably a hint about a game in here somewhere.” A mocked-up email from someone called “Melissa McGamePass” mentioned adding some news unrelated to the other announcements (presumably referring to the Bethesda games arriving on Game Pass). “Melissa” mentions “that new game” has been confirmed for Game Pass and asks, “Has anyone else noticed a mysterious signal appearing in the distance lately or am I the anomaly in this situation?”

The “anomaly” in this case seems to refer to the event in Outriders which wipes out a human colony on the planet Enoch. The more telling of the two references is the “mysterious signal,” which is what the Outriders themselves are tasked with finding. It seemed fairly obvious that this was the game “Melissa” was talking about. The demo is currently available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam.

Xbox has been frontloading Game Pass with lots of valuable titles. With the addition of 20 Bethesda games — including Prey, Fallout 4, and Doom Eternal — not to mention Undertale this week, it’s getting a number of great new games. The trouble with most of those titles is that they’re all on the older side — well, old for video games, anyway. Outriders is a new title, and one with some positive hype behind it, so it’s a great title to lure in potential newcomers who might have already played all of Game Pass’s older titles.

Source: Xbox Wire