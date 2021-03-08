There Might Be A New HTC Vive VR Headset In The Works

With this past generation of video game console platform releases we also saw the emergence of consumer-based virtual reality headsets. VR was huge and it’s still popular today with new thrilling video games being released that puts players into an even more immersive world. Young and old are able to jump into a new world and feel like they are really apart of the video game and it looks like this generation of gaming will continue on with that VR trend.

So far we have the current popular VR headsets available. For instance, we have the PlayStation console VR accessory called the PSVR along with PC headsets such as the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. While there are a few variations of headsets available, those companies are some of the more popular and recommended headsets players typically run with. Most of these headsets can be enjoyed today but it’s worth noting that Sony was quick to alert their fans that a new VR headset is in the works.

Unfortunately, the announcement wasn’t much more than just a basic press release. It was essentially confirming that Sony is working on a PSVR 2 and it would be using just a single cable which is a pro compared to the original PSVR. However, we don’t know what changes to the headset will be made compared to the original model likewise if there are any new controllers being developed. Fortunately, they are not the only ones that might be working on a new VR headset.

HTC Vive’s Twitter account released an image of a closeup to the HTC Vive logo on some kind of hardware but nothing was fully revealed. The image was also captioned with “It’s your move.” That certainly has plenty of fans wondering if we are going to see a new VR headset coming out as well for the PC platform, but in the meantime, there’s not much of a teaser available.