Ghost of Tsushima Devs Made Ambassadors Of The Real Tsushima

The creators of Ghost of Tsushima are being honored by the real life counterpart of the game’s titular location. Two members of the Sucker Punch development team are being made permanent tourism ambassadors of the city of Tsushima in Nagasaki. The island is also working on a tourism campaign with Sony.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the specific members of the development team honored were director Nate Fox and creative director Jason Connell. Both were recognized by Hiroki Hitakatsu, the mayor of Tsushima. The developers were recognized for bringing the history of the Japanese Gen-Ko period, and Tsushima specifically, to the world. Unfortunately, the ceremony honoring them will have to take place digitally because of you-know-what — it would have been great to see them honored in one of the same places they translated into the game.

In addition to honoring Fox and Connell, Tsushima city officials are working on a tourism campaign for the island based around the game, highlighting the island’s landmarks and history. The mayor added that the publicity the game has brought to the island has led to a lot of positive attention for the island, and he would like to invite the entire development team to visit Tsushima when conditions are more congenial.

This is apparently the first time this honor has been extended to a non-Japanese person spreading the word about the island through artistic work. The mayor said he doesn’t expect the two to do anything with the positions, but merely wished to recognize their efforts, which have borne lots of fruit for Tsushima’s modern tourism industry: “Thanks to the two of them, Sucker Punch Productions, and SIE, I have heard from people all over the world who have learned about Tsushima through their works, and now want to see, know, and go to Tsushima.”

Source: Video Games Chronicle