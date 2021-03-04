Back 4 Blood May Offer Microtransactions For Cosmetics

Turtle Rock Studios is responsible for the highly beloved zombie cooperative gameplay shooter, Left 4 Dead. Since the title came out, the studio was initially picked up by Valve where they delivered a sequel out into the marketplace. Without going deep into the history of the studio, Turtle Rock Studios was able to leave Valve and start-up their next video game project which was Evolve.

It wasn’t long after Evolve that the studio unveiled that they were going back to their roots by delivering a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. While Left 4 Dead is owned by Valve, this upcoming video game, Back 4 Blood, brings back everything we love from those games and further enhances the experience. From the footage showcased so far , it looks like we will once again get to work with friends as we battle against hordes of undead along with some massive boss battles.

While we’re slated to receive this game later within the year, it looks like there are some talks about adding microtransactions into the game. This is something that has not been completed decided upon yet, but Turtle Rock Studios is hoping to ease some player’s minds about what exactly would be added into the game. Currently, if a microtransaction system is implemented into the game then it would be for cosmetics only and not something that would give players any kind of advantage during the gameplay.

Likewise, it’s been noted in the past that there are plans for future content with Back 4 Blood. However, at the moment we don’t know just what future content will be coming out for this game. With that said, we do know that Back 4 Blood is set to come out into the marketplace on June 22, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.